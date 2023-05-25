'I'll never get my sister back' Athens family awaiting justice almost 3 years after deadly wreck

An Athens family is awaiting justice nearly three years after they said their loved one was killed by a drunk driver.
"There's just a lot of anger knowing the person who hit us is still out there and I'll never get my sister back," Abigail Tucker said.
On September 22, 2020, Abigail Tucker was riding in the passenger seat of the car her sister, Elizabeth was driving.
Abigail said they were at a red light off Highway 31 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road when a driver going more than 70 mph slammed into the back of their car.
Investigators identified that driver as Tonyia Shepard and said she was under the influence at the time.
"It was severe enough that it pushed multiple cars in front of them," Father Allen Tucker said.
Elizabeth Tucker died at the scene. She was just 22-years-old.
"We'll never be able to replace the void that was put in us at that point, but we can't have a sense of closure at all with this lingering case," Allen Tucker said.
That December of 2020, Tonyia Shepard was indicted for reckless murder, manslaughter, and driving under the influence. An initial jury trial was set for November 1, 2021. Since then, it has been pushed back several times.
In many instances, court records revealed it is because the attorneys appointed to Shepard asked to be dismissed due to conflicts of interest.
The family claimed the Limestone County District Attorney's office had left them in the dark.
"All you're doing is allowing the court system to continue the victimization and prolonging the pain of the immediate family," Allen Tucker said.
Meanwhile, Shepard has been free on bond since February 2021.
"It's the salt in the wound, salt in the wound there," Allen Tucker said.
Right now, there has been a date set next month for a settlement docket. That is when the prosecutor and defense attorney will meet with the judge to see if they want to move forward with a plea deal or a trial.
The family is reluctant that the settlement docket will happen next month considering it has been rescheduled at least four times since last year.
"We just want closure, we just want it to end," Amy Tucker said.
WAAY 31 has reached out to the Limestone County DA and the attorney representing Tonyia Shepard and has not heard back regarding the status of the case.
Elizabeth Tucker would have been 25 years old on Friday.