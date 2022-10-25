If you're interested in a career in law enforcement, the Athens Police Department is hiring.
They currently have 11 open positions with 44 officers employed.
Lt. Jonathan Caldwell says ideal applicants will be community-oriented, are well-rounded and posses good decision-making skills.
There are several other requirements that must be met like passing physical fitness tests and a good background check.
You must also turn 21 by the time you graduate the police academy.
"I believe our department, how we stand out above all of the other departments, is we really do have a community, a city council and administration that does support their officers."
Starting pay for officers is now $23.51 an hour.
Athens City Council also recently approved the purchase of 5 new vehicles for the department.
If you're interested in applying, click here.
Lt. Caldwell also says he'd he happy to speak with anyone who is interested.
You can call his desk line at 256-233-6802.