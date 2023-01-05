Ider woman accused of sex with inmate while employed at jail now seeking youthful offender status

An Ider woman is asking a judge to grant her youthful offender status after she was accused of sleeping with an inmate while employed at the DeKalb County Detention Center.
Taylor Marie McBryar, 21, was indicted on one count of custodial sexual misconduct in October 2022. Records show she applied for youthful offender status in the case Thursday.
If granted, McBryar would get up to three years of probation and a suspended jail sentence for the crime, but it wouldn't be considered a conviction, meaning she wouldn't be subject to the same restrictions as others who are found guilty of the same Class C felony.
A hearing has been set for Feb. 10.
McBryar, who was initially arrested on the charge in August 2022, remains free on $15,000 bond.