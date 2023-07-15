Ider Police share bodycam footage of high-speed chase with suspect

When Officer Garry Chapman with the Ider Police Department pulled over 49-year-old Dennis Frazier of Henagar, he did not expect what would happen.
The Ider Police Department said Frazier was wanted by the Alabama Department of Corrections for a parole violation.
When Chapman asked Frazier to exit the vehicle, Frazier sped off, nearly running over Chapman and fellow Officer Stephen Eldridge's feet.
A chase began, with Frazier leading police at speeds more than 100 miles per hour.
Suddenly, Frazier would jump out of his moving car, in the process police said throwing out a bag of meth.
Frazier's car would hit a mailbox, damaging it, but nobody was injured.
Police would arrest Frazier, who is now facing 18 charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and two charges of attempting to allude.
Chief Stephen Malone with the Ider Police Department said he shared the bodycam footage to show rural towns the dangers officers face and how things typically associated with bigger towns can happen anywhere.