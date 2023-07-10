 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ider Police: Child hospitalized with gunshot wound to head

  • Updated
  • 0
Child hospitalized after shooting

Ider police said the child was flown to the hospital with a gunshot wound.  

A 12-year-old child was flown from Ider to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Ider police say the shooting happened Monday afternoon inside the city limits.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital by MedFlight.

Police say their investigation into circumstances surrounding the shooting are ongoing and that there is no threat to the public.

A post on the Ider Police Department's Facebook page asked for prayers for the boy, his family and all first responders who worked the scene. 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you