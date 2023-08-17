Ider Police charge woman after finding missing Pennsylvania boy with her

An Ider woman faces multiple charges after police found her with a boy reported missing from Pennsylvania.
Amanda Beiland, 37, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail early Thursday after the juvenile was found with her during a traffic stop by the Ider Police Department.
The male juvenile, according to police, had been reported missing from Pennsylvania more than a week ago. The Scranton, Pennsylvania, Police Department and DeKalb County Juvenile Court is getting the child back home to his guardian, according to Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone.
Beiland was charged with interference with child custody. She also has an active previous charge In DeKalb County for chemical endangerment of a child.
Bond information has not been released.
“Cases like these are very serious, and to know that this juvenile was missing from over 800 miles and five states away is extremely concerning to me,” Malone said in a prepared statement.
Juveniles are very gullible and that’s exactly why there are legal procedures in place to keep this from happening. The safety of children is the utmost importance to us, regardless if they live within the community or even 800 miles away.”