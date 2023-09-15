 Skip to main content
Ider Police: 3 arrested after throwing bag of meth out of vehicle

  • Updated
Three people were arrested Friday after throwing a bag of methamphetamine out of their vehicle.

Bruce Rowland, Shawn Galloway, and Stephanie Wheeler were all charged with distribution of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Ider Police Department, while attempting a traffic stop, officers observed occupants discarding a large plastic bag containing what appeared to be a white substance.

After the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and Henagar Police Department responded, Ider officers went back to the roadway and recovered ten grams of methamphetamine, Ider police say.

Police also say other narcotics and drug paraphernalia were recovered and seized from inside the vehicle.

Rowland, Galloway, and Wheeler were all booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $12,500 bond.

Shawn Galloway, Bruce Rowland, Stephanie Wheeler

