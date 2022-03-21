Identities of 2 men involved in murder-suicide at Decatur motel released

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the two men killed in a Sunday murder-suicide.
Jason Gray, 45, of Moulton was murdered in the shooting that took place at the Quality Inn about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Chunn said.
The other man who died in the incident has been identified as Brad Schulte, 39, of Leighton.
The Decatur Police Department says one of the men was found dead in the motel’s parking lot. He had gunshot wounds.
The other man was found shot and taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he died.
Police said the preliminary investigation showed it was a murder-suicide.
The investigation is ongoing.
