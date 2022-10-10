Idaho woman named Alabama champion at annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention

The 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention welcomed musicians and artists from all over, but it was a woman from Idaho who played her way to top honors during the weekend event.
Katrina Nicolayeff of Meridian, Idaho, was crowned the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion and the Alabama State Fiddle Champion. She competed against top fiddlers from the junior, intermediate and senior divisions for the Convention's top prize.
The 2021 champion, Justin Branum of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was runner-up.
The Convention contributes to Athens State University by funding student scholarships and university projects. First held in the 1960s, the event is a way for fiddlers and fans alike to gather in Limestone County for live music and competition.
The 56th annual Fiddlers Convention is already being planned for Thursday, Oct. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 7 in 2023.
Local winners from this year's event include:
- Harmonica — Tom Faut of Arab, fifth place; and Ronnie Nordin of Athens, seventh place;
- Mandolin — Michael Williams of Joppa, sixth place; and Will Thomas of Lester, seventh place;
- Bluegrass banjo — Andrew Walker of Somerville, fourth place; Matthew Whitfield of Fort Payne, seventh place; and Conner McMeans of Athens, eighth place;
- Dobro — Michael Williams of Joppa, third place; Mason Martin of Collinsville, fifth place; Steven Smiley of Moulton, seventh place;
- Dulcimer — Jan Hammond of Athens, first place; Nicole Tressler of Madison, third place; Roger Patterson of Athens, fourth place; Alan Maiorano of Madison, fifth place; Jerry Todd of Athens, sixth place; Lisa Tressler of Madison, seventh place; and David Bennett of Madison, eighth place;
- Old-time singing — Lance Pitts of Athens, fourth place; and David Williams of Joppa, sixth place;
- Beginning guitar — Ty McMeans of Athens, first place;
- Beginning mandolin — Ty McMeans of Athens, first place;
- Beginning banjo — Ty McMeans of Athens, second place;
- Beginning fiddler — Hedley Hammond of Tuscumbia, second place; Elise Prejort of Tuscumbia, fourth place; and Kade Stewart of Anderson, seventh place;
- Apprentice fiddler — Ty McMeans of Athens, third place; Ivy Bahro of Athens, fifth place; Jake Atherton of Anderson, sixth place; Savanah Flores of Owens Cross Roads, seventh place; and Amelia Sizemore of Athens, eighth place;
- Old-time banjo — Peyton Royster of Harvest, sixth place;
- Appalachian buck dancing — Brianne Hargrove of Athens, fifth place; and
- Bluegrass band — Clearview of Joppa, first place; Lauren and Bunion Station of Joppa, third place; and Limestone County of Athens, sixth place.