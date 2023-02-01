Icy conditions possible tonight in northwestern Alabama

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone counties in Alabama, as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne counties in Tennessee.
Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations.
Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread, heavier rain Thursday morning and afternoon.
Rain totals with this final wave will be about 1-1.5 inches for most of North Alabama. Ponding on roads can be expected, but widespread flooding is unlikely.
Some much-needed sunshine will finally arrive Friday, but it will still be chilly, with highs in the mid-40s. That will be followed by a cold Friday night with lows in the mid-20s.
The weekend forecast looks much better! Partly to mostly sunny skies will push highs to the 50s on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday. More 60s are in the forecast for the first half of next week.
TONIGHT: Rainy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: N 4-8 MPH.
THURSDAY: Widespread Rain. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: N 4-8 MPH.