Iconic Huntsville hardware store closing after nearly 100 years

A Huntsville staple for nearly a century is closing its doors for good. The manager of Lewter Hardware Company announced the store will be shutting down in just a few months, leaving behind an iconic landmark in downtown Huntsville with nearly one hundred years of hardware history.
"94 years, same spot, four generations of Lewters," said Caleb Hipp, the store manager.
From shovels to scrapers, Lewter Hardware is the spot. It's been a one-stop shop for all of Huntsville's hardware needs for the past 94 years.
"People that came in with their grandparents, and now they're bringing in their children and shopping and it's a neat dynamic to see," said Hipp.
However, that's all coming to an end. A sign posted on the front door now reads, "In light of the untimely passing of Donnie, the only way going forward is for Lewter Hardware to close our doors."
"He was one of the patriarchs. His father was still here, him and his brother Mac running it and you know it was, that was the Lewter Hardware. So it definitely feels like a part of the store is gone in his passing," said Hipp.
Donnie Lewter unexpectedly passed away in July. He was the third generation to own the store since his great grandfather opened the doors in 1928.
"The wonderful bosses that the Lewters are afforded me to learn a lot of different things to help them run the business," said Hipp, who's worked at the store for 16 years.
Community members took to social media about the unexpected closure. One person wrote, "I don't want to live in a town that doesn't have a Lewter's hardware." Another post said, "More than just a store closing, there is some history passing as well."
One commenter even wrote, "This is a landmark that can't be replicated, the Lewter Hardware was always my first choice when I needed help with problems, you will be missed!"
Hundreds of others posted similar sentiments in appreciation of the longstanding store.
"On behalf of the Lewters and for myself, I know it's a heartfelt thank you for supporting us all through the years," said Hipp.
Lewter Hardware will officially close on October 8th.