Iconic Athens restaurant window to be removed due to renovations

Hang in Athens long enough, and someone will recommend you visit Dub's Burgers.
The burger joint on Jefferson Street has been serving its famous slugburgers since 1961. The restaurant was opened by Weaver "Dub" Greenhaw — hence the name — and stayed in the Greenhaw family until 2016, when restaurant regulars Derek and Olivia Pirtle took over.
While grabbing a burger or fried pie at Dub's might be tradition enough for some, the current owners say one of the traditions they've grown to love is watching customers get their picture taken outside the "Dub's Man" window.
The painted artwork features the "Dub's Man" wearing a chef's hat and standing on an oversized slugburger. His right hand gestures toward the restaurant's name, written in capital letters above the restaurant's phone number and hours of operation.
It's a window that has drawn attention from customers and passersby for decades, according to the Pirtles, but in less than a month, the opportunity for a photo will be no more.
That's in part due to renovations at the shopping center where Dub's Burgers is located is undergoing renovations. In a post to the Dub's Burgers Facebook page, the Pirtles said the shopping center was purchased earlier this year by someone who wants Dub's Burgers "to stick around as long as possible."
However, changes are being made to the property, and in preparing for those changes, it was discovered the window glass is damaged and can't be kept.
"There is a hole in the window currently, and it would be unsafe to salvage and save," the post reads. "It will likely shatter upon removal."
The window is expected to be removed in the next two to four weeks. It's unknown at this time whether a new "Dub's Man" will make an appearance once renovations are complete.
"To sum it all up, if you want the opportunity to have a picture with this little local landmark as the way it has been for the last 30 years or so, you better come and get it quick!"