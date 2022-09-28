Ian makes landfall, could bring weekend rain

After a cool and breezy day, sky conditions will remain clear overnight as lows drop into the chilly mid to upper 40s. Thursday looks to be a repeat of Wednesday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s.
We will continue the trend into Friday as temperatures rebound into the upper 70s. A few eastern portions of our viewing area could see showers as soon as Friday night. Most of North Alabama will remain dry until Saturday. A few spotty showers could linger into Sunday, but most locations will begin to dry out. Weekend highs hold in the mid 70s. scattered showers remain possible Saturday for areas east of I-65. Up to a half inch is expected for Sand Mountain while areas further to the west may not see a drop. Stray showers can't be ruled out Sunday, but most stay dry.
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Ian slammed into the Florida coast at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time as a Category 4 storm with sustained wind speeds up to 155 MPH. The storm continues to move north-northeast at 9 miles per hour. Weakening is expected after landfall, but Ian could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast tomorrow, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: N at 10 to 15 MPH, gusting to 30.
THURSDAY: Sunny, still breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: N at 10 to 15 MPH, gusting to 25.