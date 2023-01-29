iAcademy at Athens Elementary welcomes public for first time

Members of the Athens community came together to celebrate the public unveiling of the iAcademy at Athens Elementary on Sunday.
A little over a year since breaking ground, families of students were able to see the school their children attend for the first time.
To celebrate, school officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially recognize the achievement.
School principal Amanda Tedford said the new building was a much-needed addition to the community.
"We absolutely needed this," said Tedford. "The old building at this same site was very old, decades old, and had fallen into some disrepair."
The brand new building is 68,000 square feet and can accommodate up to 600 students.
Children from pre-kindergarten through third grade attend the school, with 430 currently attending.
There are 24 classrooms inside, along with a media center, an innovation lab, and a newly renovated gym.
"It's for the children and I'm glad they're happy here," said Regina "Coach Princess" Montgomery." "It's a home away from home."
Montgomery said the newly renovated gym has given her more of an opportunity to better her relationships with her students.
"Before I know it, I have a kid wrapped around my waist telling me they love me," said Montgomery. "That's a beautiful feeling."
Principal Tedford said she already cannot wait for the future of the school.
"I cannot wait for generations of kids to come be a part of this," said Tedford. "The future generations that will be able to enjoy this facility and so much learning that will take place."