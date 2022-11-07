iAcademy at Athens Elementary to begin spring semester in new building

After more than a year since breaking ground, iAcademy at Athens Elementary School will finally begin the move into its new school building on North Madison Street.
The school announced this week that classes will start in the new building on Jan. 4, 2023, the first day of the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers and staff are set to begin moving items to the new building in December, with Dec. 15 and 16 set aside as e-learning days for students so faculty and staff have more time to focus on the move.
Also in December, students will get to take field trips so they can tour the building and learn where their new classrooms will be. According to Athens City Schools, the building features 24 classrooms plus a music classroom, an art classroom, WOW! Innovation Lab and Maker Space, a media center, a cafetorium and a renovated gymnasium.
iAcademy said it will share additional information about the building, car line and more over the next few weeks. Open houses are already in the works for next semester so parents and the community can see the new school building for themselves.
Plans for the new academy date back to 2019. The computer science-themed school, which teaches prekindergarten through third grade, was moved to the former location of Athens Middle School while construction was underway.