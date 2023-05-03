Who is famed Vietnam commander Hal Moore?

Hal is best known for his leadership in the first major battle of the Vietnam War in the Ia Drang Valley in November 1965. Within 20 minutes of landing at LZ X-RAY, the 7th Cavalry, vastly outnumbered, was assaulted by hundreds of enemy furiously determined to over-run the LZ. After a three-day bloodbath, the enemy quit the field, leaving over six hundred of their dead. Hal was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions during the fight.
Promoted to Colonel, Hal assumed command of the 3rd Brigade and led it through several campaigns in 1966. Often on the ground sharing the risks with his troopers and setting the example, he earned another Bronze Star Medal for Valor as well as three individual awards of the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm.
Hal loved soldiers deeply and in turn was deeply loved, respected and admired by them.
In 1968, Hal pinned on his first star and led the planning for the Army’s withdrawal from Vietnam. He returned to Korea in 1969 as the Eighth Army G3 was frocked to Major General and given command of the 7th Infantry Division to straighten it out after it was fractured with insubordination and race riots. Over the next year, Hal rebuilt the Division back into a capable fighting force.
In 1974, Hal was promoted to Lieutenant General and assigned as the DCSPER where he was most proud of actions he took to rebuild an NCO Corps almost destroyed by the Vietnam War.
Following retirement in 1977, he worked as the Executive VP of the Crested Butte Mountain Resort in Colorado.
In 1981, he turned his attention to researching his 1992 New York Times Bestselling book on the Ia Drang battles; We Were Soldiers Once… and Young. In 2002, the book was the basis of the acclaimed movie, We Were Soldiers, in which Mel Gibson portrayed Hal. Throughout these years, Hal shared his combat leadership experiences and principles with soldiers in countless seminars. Hal’s other books were We are Soldiers Still and Hal Moore on Leadership.
Hal was a courageous leader, loving husband, and father. His memory lives on in his writings as well the hearts of the soldiers he inspired and mentored during his long, challenging life.
Hal Moore died on February 10, 2017, three days before his 95th birthday.
Fort Benning will be officially renamed Fort Moore in a ceremony on May 11th, 2023. The Secretary of Defense approved the recommendation to rename Fort Benning to Fort Moore in honor of both Hal and Julie Moore to highlight the critical role of the military family as a whole. The name change was set in motion by the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.