Who is beloved war correspondent, Joe Galloway?

Joseph L. Galloway, one of America’s premier war and foreign correspondents for half a century, and served as the senior military correspondent for Knight Ridder Newspapers.
Early in 2013, he was sworn into service as a special consultant to the Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration project run by the Office of the Secretary of Defense.
He is co-author, with Lt Gen (ret) Hal Moore, of the national bestseller “We Were Soldiers Once-And Young” which has been made into a critically acclaimed movie, “We Were Soldiers”, starring Mel Gibson. “We Were Soldiers Once-And Young” more than 1.2 million copies have been sold.
On May 1, 1998, Galloway was decorated with a Bronze Star Medal with V for rescuing wounded soldiers under fire in the Ia Drang Valley, in November 1965. His is the only medal of valor the U.S. Army awarded to a civilian for actions in combat during the entire Vietnam War.
Soldiers loved and respected him for his ability to tell the real story, men trusted Galloway to get it right, to go beyond a headline. Galloway is hailed as the “Ernie Pyle of Vietnam.”
He was the only reporter on the ground who helicoptered in with the troops.
Joe talked his way into the X-Ray battle, and, sitting on a box of hand grenades, landed in a Huey at 9:30 PM the first night. He remained on the ground with the men of the 1/7 Cav for the rest of the 3-day battle.
The Texas native spent 22 years as a foreign and war correspondent and bureau chief for United Press International, and 20 years as a senior editor and senior writer for U.S. News & World Report magazine. He retired as the senior military correspondent for Knight Ridder Newspapers.
