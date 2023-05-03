Veterans react to Hollywood interpretation of battle in 2002 film, ‘We Were Soldiers’

"We knew what Vietnam had been like, and how we looked and acted and talked and smelled. No one in America did. Hollywood got it wrong every damned time, whetting twisted political knives on the bones of our dead brothers."
That excerpt is part of the prologue to the 1992 book, "We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young." It was written by Lt Gen Harold ‘Hal’ Moore, Joe Galloway. So, it should come as no surprise that the movie, "We Were Soldiers," tries to get it right. It makes a case for duty, for brotherhood, for sacrifice and leadership.
Hear the soldier’s take on the movie in their own words.