Unbroken...the Bonds Forged in the Ia Drang Valley.

The Battle of the Ia Drang Valley is one of the most iconic battles of the Vietnam War, and later would set the scene for the film We Were Soldiers based on the novel We Were Soldiers Once… And Young. It was the first major combat action between U.S. ground forces and the North Vietnamese Army. WAAY 31 interviewed six veterans who survived the battle, though time marches on, their ability to paint a vivid portrait of war at its most inspiring and devastating moments ignites the patriotism that lives deep in all of us.
You can join these veterans in Huntsville later this month:
Second Annual Benefit for the U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum in Huntsville and the Army Heritage Center Foundation “An Evening in the Ia Drang Valley- 1965”
May 9, 2023 at the Jackson Center
6001 Moquin Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35806
The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Redstone-Huntsville chapter and the Army Heritage Center Foundation (AHCF) are pleased to announce the co-sponsored event,
“An Evening in the Ia Drang Valley – 1965”
COL (Retired) Ramon “Tony” Nadal
Commander, A Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment
COL (Retired) Joe Marm, Medal of Honor Recipient
Platoon Leader, 2nd Platoon, A Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment
COL (Retired) John Herren
Commander, B Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment
SFC (Retired) Earnie Savage
Squad Leader, 2nd Platoon, B Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment
COL (Retired) Bob Edwards
Commander, C Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment
LTC (Retired) George Forrest
Commander, A Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment
The panel discussion will be moderated by Vietnam-Cambodia combat veteran and military historian COL (Retired) Tom Vossler
