Preserving History: Huntsville's U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum

Tuesday night's event, An Evening In the Ia Drang Valley, featuring veterans who were portrayed in the book We Were Soldiers Once… and Young and the Hollywood movie, We Were Soldiers will help raise money for Huntsville's U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum.
Tucked inside John Hunt Park is a hidden treasure that boasts our nation's heroes. A treasure in dire need of upgrade and expansion.
“The gentlemen who've run that museum have done a fabulous job on collecting some truly unique artifacts,” explained Mike Perry with the Army Heritage Center Foundation, “Everything from that Bantam Jeep they have, they have the front nose of the glider that was used during D-Day so it's a world class collection that needs a world class facility.”
Which is what the AUSA Huntsville-Redstone Chapter and the Army Heritage Center Foundation are working towards.
“To make them more capable of telling the story, because they have an absolutely first class collection down there that the public really needs to see.”
Mike Perry spent nearly 20 years promoting our nation's military history.
“It's important because fewer, fewer people in our country have served in the military and we need to connect and tell them what our soldiers have done.”
Organizations like Huntsville's museum help fulfill a growing need to lead and inspire future generations.
“Our people in recent years, the indications are that they lack knowledge of our history, what knowledge they have is diminished,” added historian and retired Army Colonel Tom Vossler.
Vossler knows how vital these places are to our existence as a nation.
“To tell the story of the military veterans who have ensured what peace and tranquility and safety that people now have, and so having all that, and having an opportunity to support the perpetuation and the maintenance of all that, that is important in terms of the value in our later life for some of us,” Vossler continued, “We want to make sure this is all locked down good and firm we're going to leave it in future hands.”
Helping to round out the story of the past, one display at a time.