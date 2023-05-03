 Skip to main content
Meet the veterans

  Updated
You can join these veterans in Huntsville later this month:

Second Annual Benefit for the U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum in Huntsville and the Army Heritage Center Foundation “An Evening in the Ia Drang Valley- 1965”

May 9, 2023 at the Jackson Center

6001 Moquin Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35806

The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Redstone-Huntsville chapter and the Army Heritage Center Foundation (AHCF) are pleased to announce the co-sponsored event, 

“An Evening in the Ia Drang Valley – 1965”

COL (Retired) Ramon “Tony” Nadal

Commander, A Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment

COL (Retired) Joe Marm, Medal of Honor Recipient

Platoon Leader, 2nd Platoon, A Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment

COL (Retired) John Herren

Commander, B Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment

SFC (Retired) Earnie Savage

Squad Leader, 2nd Platoon, B Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment

COL (Retired) Bob Edwards

Commander, C Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment

LTC (Retired) George Forrest

Commander, A Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment

The panel discussion will be moderated by Vietnam-Cambodia combat veteran and military historian COL (Retired) Tom Vossler

