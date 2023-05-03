Ia Drang Valley Veteran sketches images that are forever imprinted in his mind

Bill Beck had just begun his career as a professional artist when he was drafted in the early 1960s. Army Specialist Four (SP4) Beck was an assistant machine gunner assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment (1/7 Cav), 1st Cavalry Division. He'd been in Vietnam for a few months before his unit was airlifted into Ia Drang. He used his artistic talent to create a series of sketches, reminders of the horror and heroism he witnessed so long ago.
Even after 50 years, Beck said his memories of Ia Drang, and of his fellow soldiers, never faded.