‘Follow Me’: Retired COL Ramon ‘Tony’ Nadal shares his memories from the battlefield

Retired U.S. Army COL Ramon “Tony” Nadal can forget a lot of things in his life, but even the passage of half a century has not dulled the memory of three days in Ia Drang Valley during one of the most significant battles of the Vietnam War. Like all of the soldiers in that battle, Nadal embodies “Duty, Honor, Country.” His leadership on the battlefield inspired not only his soldiers but those who followed decades later. In his own words, you can read his detailed actions and why he made the decisions he did in the heat of battle.