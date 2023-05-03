3 Soldiers awarded the Medal of Honor for their Heroism & Courage

Walter Joseph ‘Joe’ Marm Jr. is a retired United States Army colonel and a recipient of the United States military's highest decoration for valor, the Medal of Honor, for his selfless actions to a successful mission under heavy fire on November 14, 1965 Battle of the Ia Drang Valley. A year later on December 19, 1966, Marm received the Medal of Honor at the Pentagon.
In 1969, Marm requested he be reassigned to Vietnam, where he went for a second combat tour as a company commander. He remained in the Army, retiring as a colonel in 1995.
Decades later two other men would be awarded the Medal of Honor for their selfless service and support from the air during the Battle of the Ia Drang Valley.
In the early 2000s, after a decades-long paperwork delay, nominations for Bruce Crandall and Ed Freeman's Distinguished Service Crosses be upgraded to Medals of Honor finally reached the top. However, having been known to always put his men before himself, when Crandall found out Freeman had also been nominated, he insisted his own name be withdrawn. Records show he said that if only one of them could get the high honor, he wanted it to be his wingman.
So in July 2001, Army helicopter pilot, Ed W. "Too Tall" Freeman received the Medal of Honor for his actions. Despite having reached retirement age while managing to survive two wars, Army CPT Ed Freeman volunteered for his 1965 mission.
Six years later, Bruce Crandall would finally receive the honor. Army LTC. Bruce Crandall led more than 900 combat missions during two tours in Vietnam. His heroics were numerous, but it was his quick thinking during an aborted mission in 1965 that led him to save the lives of dozens of soldiers. In February 2007, the Medal of Honor was placed around Crandall's neck during a White House ceremony.