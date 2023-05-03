1st Cavalry Division ordered to Vietnam

While members of the 11th Air Assault Division (Test), later re-flagged as the 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile), knew orders to Vietnam were likely, the first they heard of their deployment in any official capacity was on July 28, 1965, in a speech delivered by President Lyndon B Johnson.
His speech starts with “I have today ordered to Vietnam, the airmobile division and certain other forces which will raise our fighting strength from 75,000 to 125,000 men almost immediately.”
In addition to committing an additional 50,000 U.S. troops to the conflict in Vietnam, and the ability to add more as needed, President Johnson increased monthly draft calls from 17,000 to 35,000. The highest level since the Korean War, when between 50,000 and 80,000 men were called up each month.