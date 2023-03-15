"I was thinking the worst": Mother recalls terrifying incident after daughter falls from trampoline at Memorial Parkway Place Mall

A weekend shopping trip to the mall turned into a nightmare for one mother after her child fell about 8 to 9 feet while jumping on the trampoline.
"I was jumping and then I tried to do a flip, and then it started going into where they operate the stuff," Tiana Crutcher, whom feel from the trampoline, said.
That was when her mother Alisa Crutcher knew something wasn't right.
"I thought the people that were working it knew what they were doing and were handling it," Alisa said.
Then, the unimaginable.
"It just happened so fast," Alisa explained. "The cord snapped. She fell mid air straight to the tile floor. All the cords came down on her, and all these different things, devices were like flying out into the crowd."
Alisa thought the worst had happened.
"I'm thinking in my mind, 'Oh my God! She's broke her neck!'" she recalled.
Thankfully, it was far from the worst case scenario, and Tiana didn't even get a bruise.
However, Alisa is still upset after seeing the employees try to laugh it off.
"The guy that was operating the pulleys, I guess is what they call them, were just kind of like, 'Oh yeah! It broke again last week. So, you know, we're out of here. We're quitting.' You know, they literally quit on the spot," Alisa said.
She now wants something to be done, and for parents to be aware of the dangers.
"Make sure that you know, the equipment that these people are using that they are maintaining this equipment because it's a possibility. They haven't changed or check the ropes in however many years," Alisa said.
As for Tiana, she suggests, "Keep your distance from that thing."
Alisa says she didn't sign any kind of waiver and may possibly sue.
The Parkway Place Mall did not want to comment on the incident, and that we'd have to reach out to the company directly.
WAAY 31 tried to contact Mall Jump through various means, but their website does not work, their phone line is disconnected and they have yet to respond to our email.