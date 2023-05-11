 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Madison
and southwestern Lincoln Counties through 1000 PM CDT...

At 915 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Ardmore to Huntsville. Movement was
northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Fayetteville, Moores Mill, Meridianville,
Redstone Arsenal, Hazel Green, Harvest, Alabama A And M University
and University Of Alabama In Huntsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

'I was put here for a reason': a look inside one Huntsville City Schools' classroom

  • Updated
  • 0
Kenisha Gage teaching her fifth grade students

Teachers no doubt have one of the hardest yet most rewarding jobs on the planet. But influencing future generations can take its toll on a teacher not up for the challenge. 

For Huntsville City Schools' teacher Kenisha Gage, what keeps her going are her students.

Gage teaches fifth grade at Chaffee Elementary School. 

"I come to the classroom everyday and I know I was put here for a reason and I know the kids in my classroom were put here for a reason," Gage said. 

Throughout her six years of teaching, she has found the key to success is by making learning, fun.

"We talk a lot about academic stuff but we also talk about real work stuff as well," Gage said. "I think with the fun culture and the seriousness mixed together, we have created a very solid dynamic."
 
Gage admits teaching is far from glamorous and oftentimes teachers are considered underpaid. 
 
"You know my kids know, I have a part time job and I feel like a lot of teachers should not have to," Gage said. 
 
But she has no plans to leave the classroom setting anytime in the near future. She knows this is what she is called to do.
 
"If we had the raises and support and things like that, I can guarantee you, more people would either stay in the profession or you would get more people coming into the profession," She said. 
 
It is a profession that has allowed Gage to inspire these students, one lesson plan at a time.
 
"I'm hoping when they leave here they know their fifth grade teacher loves them oh so much," She said.
 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you