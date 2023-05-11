'I was put here for a reason': a look inside one Huntsville City Schools' classroom

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Madison and southwestern Lincoln Counties through 1000 PM CDT... At 915 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ardmore to Huntsville. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Fayetteville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Hazel Green, Harvest, Alabama A And M University and University Of Alabama In Huntsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH