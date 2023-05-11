'I was put here for a reason': a look inside one Huntsville City Schools' classroom

Teachers no doubt have one of the hardest yet most rewarding jobs on the planet. But influencing future generations can take its toll on a teacher not up for the challenge.
For Huntsville City Schools' teacher Kenisha Gage, what keeps her going are her students.
Gage teaches fifth grade at Chaffee Elementary School.
"I come to the classroom everyday and I know I was put here for a reason and I know the kids in my classroom were put here for a reason," Gage said.
Throughout her six years of teaching, she has found the key to success is by making learning, fun.
"We talk a lot about academic stuff but we also talk about real work stuff as well," Gage said. "I think with the fun culture and the seriousness mixed together, we have created a very solid dynamic."
Gage admits teaching is far from glamorous and oftentimes teachers are considered underpaid.
"You know my kids know, I have a part time job and I feel like a lot of teachers should not have to," Gage said.
But she has no plans to leave the classroom setting anytime in the near future. She knows this is what she is called to do.
"If we had the raises and support and things like that, I can guarantee you, more people would either stay in the profession or you would get more people coming into the profession," She said.
It is a profession that has allowed Gage to inspire these students, one lesson plan at a time.
"I'm hoping when they leave here they know their fifth grade teacher loves them oh so much," She said.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com