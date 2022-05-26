'I was a bit terrified': Residents share experience of storm damage in Morgan Co.

The storm Thursday afternoon caused some damage in Morgan County, leaving residents wondering if it was in fact a tornado that quickly whipped through the area.
The National Weather Service office in Huntsville will be conducting a survey of the area Friday morning to determine if it was a tornado, or just some thunderstorm wind damage. Either way, the storm definitely frightened nearby residents.
"I was a bit terrified to be honest!" says Kadin, who lives near Oden Ridge.
Debris lined the streets and power lines were hanging just feet away from his mobile home in Morgan County.
"The trailer was shaking and I didn't know what was going on until my neighbor said trees were down," says Kadin.
The trees took out multiple power lines, blocking an entire section of Wilson Mountain Road.
"Was this a spin up tornado, was this a micro burst, you know what happened here?" says Mike Swafford, the public information officer for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
That is what the national weather service will find out after they survey the area Friday morning. The Red Cross is currently helping residents with minor damage, but thankfully no one was hurt.
"It's a very condensed area with several buildings, trailers, and residents. But thankfully it was all out-buildings and a couple of roofs that were damaged so nothing major," says Swafford.
He says there was no other damage reported in Morgan County.
"It was out of nowhere. This happened, and it only happened here," he says.
"All of a sudden, I heard that roar associated with a tornado and before I could even start to even get in the house it hit and the air was just full of debris," says a nearby resident.
However, the storm left just as fast as it came. "It was very short lived and once it was over with it went back to just dead calm," says the resident.
It's a good reminder to always be weather aware. "I'm just glad no one got hurt to be honest," says Kadin.