'I think this is a little excessive': HOA asks Huntsville family to remove American flag display

One Huntsville family is being asked to remove the most patriotic symbol of all: our country's flag.
The Hudnell family installed a flag pole in their front yard back in July. It has been waiving the American flag for the whole Lake Forest community since then.
However, more than a month after they installed the flag, the neighborhood homeowners association asked them to tear down their display of American patriotism.
"This is something that means a lot to us, and you can see not only is it the American flag but it's also the Army flag right underneath," said Dr. Jill Hudnell as she referenced her flag pole. "We have patriotism flowing through our family."
Her husband, Anthony, currently works for the government after serving 14 years in the Army National Guard.
"Just to ride home, see a flag out front that represents what you stood for both as a public servant and in the military as well," said Anthony.
They're now being asked to take down the patriotic symbol. According to the Lake Forest HOA, they have a section written in their "Covenants and Restrictions" that states no flag poles other than ones mounted on a house and shorter than 4 feet can be placed in the community without prior written consent from the HOA.
"I can understand HOA rules but I think this is a little excessive," said Dr. Hudnell.
Although she didn't fill out a written form, she says her landscaper did ask for permission and called the HOA office before installing the pole.
"They called the HOA office over three days, they left multiple messages and they never returned the phone calls. Silence is agreement. So we went ahead and put up the flag," she said.
That was on July 20th. On September 1st, she received a letter in the mail which asked for the pole to immediately be removed.
"They sent me the letter telling me that I had to take the flag pole down. If they got the messages back in July they could have sent a letter to my home stating what needed to be done, what form needed to be filled out, and walking me through the process. But they didn't do these things. They're just okay with me tearing down memories," said Dr. Hudnell.
What she and Anthony want now is a compromise, so they don't have to tear down the flag that their own family fought to protect.
"[Anthony] signed a contract, that it was his life that he would lay down for this country. My dad did the same thing, his dad before him did the same thing, his dad has done the same thing, so all we're asking for is a compromise," she said.
In a statement, the Lake Forest HOA told WAAY31 they are not allowed to discuss individual homeowners' matters. They said homeowners must submit a written request before adding structures to the yard, and the HOA has 30 days to review the request.