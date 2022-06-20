'I still support you': Efforts continue to bring home Alabama men captured in Ukraine

WAAY 31 is working to get updates from the U.S. Department of State on the status of two Alabama veterans believed to have been captured by Russian forces in Ukraine.
Andy Huynh of Trinity and Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa went there willingly to help fight in the war.
The two Americans are believed to have been spotted on video and in photos in Russian media.
However, the State Department has yet to verify it's them.
The State Department told WAAY 31 on Monday they have seen the photos and videos and are "closely monitoring the situation," but have no further comment, citing privacy considerations.
They also said they are in contact with Ukrainian authorities, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the families of Huynh and Drueke.
Huynh's fiancée, Joy Black, said she is feeling a lot more optimistic than she was a few days ago, emphasizing she just can't wait to have Huynh back home.
Black said if she could talk to her fiancée' right now, she would tell him she still supports his decision.
"We love you so much," Black said. "I know you're being really, really strong. I still support you. I am really proud of you, and I can't wait to see you again."
Black said she's hopeful that by continuing to talk publicly about Huynh and Drueke, that'll also help get them back home safe.
Drueke's mother, Lois "Bunny" Drueke, told ABC News she's "doing a lot better than she was a few days ago," and is also feeling optimistic.
She said she's "trusting the process" when asked about conversations with the U.S. Department of State.
