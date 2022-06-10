'I’m too excited': Athens native Austin Harvell looking forward to first season with AAMU

Austin Harvell is back in North Alabama.
After spending two seasons with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, the Athens native decided to head back to his home state to continue his basketball career at Alabama A&M.
Harvell’s decision to become a Bulldog is something that means a lot to him, especially since it goes beyond the hardwood. It’s basically a family tradition.
“My grandparents went to A&M when they was younger,” the forward explained. “That’s where they met.”
Harvell’s cousins and sister also spent time on the Hill and he understood why when he had the chance to visit.
“Going to A&M is just basically like home, you know. Everybody’s family there,” he said. “As soon as I stepped on campus, it felt like home.”
Because of all that, Harvell said he knew it was “time to come back home” when the opportunity presented itself.
“I don’t know why it took so long just weighing out my options, just to see the best decision. But, when it all came down to it, I knew where my heart was,” he said of his decision to transfer.
Now looking ahead to his time in maroon and white, Harvell said fans should expect to see his toughness out on the court with a team that’s already building chemistry.
“I’m just ready,” he said. “I’m too excited.”