'I listened to my gut': Woman details encounter with man posing as Alabama law enforcement

A Cullman County man is behind bars in Marshall County accused of pretending to be a member of law enforcement on multiple occasions across the state.
Most recently 38-year-old Alvaro Jimenez was spotted at local bars and that's where a woman who spoke to WAAY 31 on Monday says she encountered him.
She wants to remain anonymous but says right away she felt something was off about the entire situation.
"I listened to my gut that night and was right," she said.
Sandy's Roadhouse Lounge is where this woman says she encountered Jimenez back in February.
"He come up. He had on a security shirt. We wasn't sure like if he was security, but he kind of followed our group around."
She says he continued to throughout the night and when it came time to leave he wouldn't let them.
"He followed us to our car, made it known that he was a state trooper. He didn't tell us where and that he also worked undercover and that's why he was there. He told us that we could not get in the car and drive off because we had consumed alcohol.."
She and the group of women she was with went back inside the lounge, refusing to leave with Jimenez.
"I called a cop friend of mine and he let me know that he was definitely not a cop and that he was being looked at and for us to be careful."
They called for a ride and went back to their vehicles later in an effort to avoid Jimenez.
Court records show he was previously charged with impersonating law enforcement.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says they and the DA's office began receiving complaints about him in 2019, but due to "lack of information, no charges were brought against him at the time."
Jimenez was arrested earlier this year when Marshall County deputies made a traffic stop on him and discovered he was wanted in Elmore County for impersonating a peace officer and unlawful imprisonment.
He was taken into custody then.
On Friday, Jimenez was arrested again after more complaints started to come in about a month ago.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says he claimed to be a state trooper, Cullman County Sheriff's Deputy and undercover drug agent.
He also was telling people he had been shot in the line of duty several times.
"He had a badge that night," the woman who encountered him says. "I wasn't close enough to him to be able to tell what it said."
Jimenez had a badge, strobe lights, holster, magazines and bullets on him when he was arrested. No weapon was found.
Impersonating law enforcement is a felony offense.
Jimenez is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000.00 bond.
Sandy's Roadhouse workers told WAAY 31 on Monday Jimenez has not been employed at their lounge.