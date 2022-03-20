'I just don't understand how it happens around here': Motel guest reacts to murder-suicide in parking lot

Two people are dead after a murder-suicide at a motel parking lot in Decatur.
People staying at the motel where shocked to hear gunshots, saying they would never expect to hear shots fired at this specific motel.
"I just don't understand like how it just happens around here, it's pretty nice around here," says Johnathan.
He came to Decatur for the weekend, and was staying at the Quality Inn off of Jameson Drive.
"Just visiting my cousin for the weekend," explains Johnathan.
Around 12:30 on Sunday afternoon, his weekend trip took a drastic turn.
"My cousin had woke me up, she told me she heard gunshots and we stepped out on the balcony and we seen two bodies out there," he says.
Two men suffering from gun shot wounds in the parking lot. The Decatur Police Department says one man was dead when officers arrived at the scene, while the other man was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Decatur police say the shooting appears to be a murder-suicide. Although there is no threat to the public, it is still a traumatic event for those staying at the motel.
"It's dramatic, yeah. Just like two people laying out there in the middle of the road," says Johnathan.
It is an ongoing investigation as officials work to figure out the motive behind this murder-suicide.
Officials have not yet released the names of the victims.