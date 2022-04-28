'I just always looked up to him': JROTC instructor's son eager to continue service in U.S. Army

Across the country, throughout the month of April, Americans pause to celebrate military children for their bravery and sacrifice on the home front.
WAAY 31 has been highlighting some of the incredible military kids right here in North Alabama. In the case of one child, the phrase "like father, like son" has never rang truer.
"I was born in Colorado," said Owen Murphy, a junior at Decatur High School and an Army JROTC cadet. "Then we moved to Hawaii when he got stationed there, and we were there for four years until he retired."
"When Owen was 4 years old, he was snowboarding in Colorado on the Rocky Mountains," said his father, Army 1st Sgt. William Murphy. "When he was 6 years old, he was surfing in Hawaii, and not a whole lot of people can say they've done both at my age."
For Owen Murphy, his dad's military service provided him with a lot of adventures.
"Those experiences have made me who I am," he explained.
"I think by nature, when you're in the military, you bring it home," said William Murphy. "I think he's grown up with that kind of discipline. It's helped him develop into the person he is, with the character he has. Just almost passively, just by being around the environment."
William Murphy said all of his friends were military, too, so his son grew up surrounded by military lingo and was pretty much always a JROTC cadet. It didn't hurt that the elder Murphy was also a JROTC instructor.
"Owen would always be right there with the cadets, learning how to tie knots, or the little guy at the end of the rank, walking with a rifle, practicing drilling ceremony," said William Murphy. "He was like an honorary cadet, so I always knew he was going to do it. He just enjoyed it."
"My dad taught it for a few years, and I figured it would be a good stepping stone into the military," echoed Owen Murphy.
And that's exactly what he's doing: following in his father's footsteps.
"I just always looked up to him. Thought it would be something cool to do," he said.
Next month, Owen Murphy leaves for basic training, extending the Murphy legacy in the U.S. Army.
"I'm going in as a 15P, or aviation operations specialist," he said. "So, I'll be working on the ground with radios and stuff, communicating with air crews and helicopters and things like that."
"I'm excited for him, because I know the adventures that await," said William Murphy. "It's not always a good time, but when you look back on it, it definitely builds character. The things that he is going to encounter are going to make him more resilient than he already is."
Owen Murphy ships out to South Carolina's Fort Jackson for basic training on May 31.