‘I gotta save this child at all costs’: Rogersville police officer rescues 3-year-old boy from fire

A young police officer faced danger head-on to rescue a toddler trapped in a burning apartment building in Rogersville.
The family of the 3-year-old told WAAY 31 that the child is home from UAB Hospital and will be OK after sustaining burns from Sunday morning's fire.
The police officer who saved the child says there was no time to think, just do.
"I gotta save this child at all costs," said Tyler Dison, a police officer with the Rogersville Police Department.
Dison's shift was wrapping up early Sunday morning until he heard, "apartments on fire with possible entrapment of a child."
He rushed to the scene and ran toward the blaze.
"It was less than 30 seconds, I got out of my car, she was screaming 'My baby's inside!'," said Dison.
Just the framing is left of the apartment.
"On this far side flames were shooting out of this window," said Dison. "Heavy smoke was rolling through the rest of the windows and when I got upstairs heavy smoke was showing."
Within minutes of running into the blaze, Dison came back out. He wasn't empty handed. He had the 3-year-old boy.
"If I hadn't done something, that baby would surely of died," said Dison.
"His breathing was very shallow, he was very lethargic. He was groaning, he wasn't really responding."
Dison sustained minor injuries. His uniform was singed from the blaze, but when rescuing the child, the last worry was himself.
"I'm just blessed that, that baby is doing OK," said Dison.
At just 24-years-old, Dison said he never responded to a call to this measure, but it was something he's trained and prepared for.
"I grew up in this town, I want to protect it always," said Dison.
Dison started his career as a firefighter and later traded in his boots for a badge.
"I wanted to get there first," said Dison. "I wanted to do more than just wait for the call."
Dison was inspired by his big brother, who also is a Rogersville Police Officer.
"He always inspired me to do things and I just wanted to be just like him," said Dison.
Rogersville Police Chief Brian Hudson said Dison will be honored for his heroic actions.
"He did what were out here to do, protect lives, saves lives," said Hudson.
Dison said saving lives is exactly what he signed up for.
