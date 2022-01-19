'I feel hopeful': Community reacts to government providing free at-home tests, masks

Tools aimed at protecting you against Covid-19 are now being distributed free for U.S. residents.
You can go online to order four at-home testing kits that will be sent right to your door. And, beginning next week, you can get an N95 mask for free.
"I feel hopeful about it," said Savannah Aldridge.
Aldridge is glad to see the rollout of free masks and free at-home tests following months of free vaccination campaigns.
WAAY 31 caught up with her at Star Discount Pharmacy in Huntsville after she got a Covid-19 rapid test.
Finding the tests in stores can be hard, but residents can now sign up online to get four of those tests mailed to their home.
“I think it’s really important. I mean, just last week, I went driving around to a bunch of places, just trying to find an at-home test, and I think everyone’s kind of been frustrated about it," Aldridge said.
The next phase of the government's stepped-up personal protection effort involves making 400 million N95 masks available for free.
The White House released those masks from the government's strategic national stockpile.
They'll be available for pickup at some pharmacies and community health centers across the country, starting next week.
The Pharmacy Buyer for Star Discount Pharmacy, Steve Hammer, said he hopes the plan to distribute the masks works without any hitches.
“If it works, great, but if it doesn’t work, we all may end up not being able to get anything," he said.
“Everyone wants access to the best things to protect ourselves from this. So yeah, it’s good. It’s exciting," said Aldridge.
Pharmacies and community health centers that partnered with the federal government's vaccination campaign will distribute the masks.