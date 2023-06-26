'I feel amazing about it': 133 inmates get baptized in Marshall County

It was a special weekend at the Marshall County Jail with 133 inmates making the decision to get baptized.
The baptisms were done by the Marshall County Jail Ministry Team in the sally port area of the jail.
The ministry group is comprised of pastors and church members.
"I feel amazing about it," Inmate Cody Woods said. "It was a great experience. I know the people that done the baptism. I have been to their church several times and I am going back when I get out."
Pastor Ronnie Hays leads House of Prayer church in Fackler, Alabama.
He's also on the Marshall County Jail Ministry Team.
"We use 2 Corinthians 5:17," Pastor Ronnie Hays said. "That's what we share with the people. When they accept Christ into their heart and life they are not that same person no more. They are a new person in Christ."
The ministry team has led many baptisms at the Marshall County Jail and say they only hope to continue.
"It's something I have been wanting to do for a long time and I have been trying to get my life in order and get on the right page," Woods said. "I am 31 years old and I have nothing to show for myself. It's time for me to get my life in order and straighten up."
The response is overwhelming Pastor Hays says, from both parents and people in the community.
"We've had so many people ask us through the years, why do you do it," Pastor Hays says. "God wants us to and people need help. We have love. We have compassion for the people. That's why we do it. We've even been asked how much we get paid, nothing."
On Tuesdays and Thursdays Pastor Hays and the Marshall Jail Ministry team host a church service at the jail as well.