'I don't think any family should have to go through this': victim's family will testify against Lauderdale Co. coroner

One family is speaking out against the Lauderdale County coroner. They share their story only with WAAY31, saying the coroner waited months to submit a toxicology report done on their loved one.
This comes as the coroner, George Tucker, Jr. (also known as "Butch"), awaits his impeachment hearing on January 6th.
The grand jury report cites eleven different instances where Tucker allegedly failed to do his job. The first person impacted on the list is Clinton Thrasher.
After he passed, his family was forced to wait one full year to find out the exact cause of death. The impeachment documents say it was all because the coroner did not send in the toxicology report.
"Losing someone but then.. Having to wait this long to find out what's really happening," say both Helen and Michael Thrasher.
It has been more than a year since Michael found his dad, Clinton, dead on the kitchen floor. Michael was only fifteen at the time.
"I was in shock for a while," he says, recounting the day on September 17th, 2020.
Michael's grandmother, Helen, quickly rushed to the scene. She called 911 and the coroner, Butch Tucker.
"We waited for the coroner to come out and he approached us and we suggested an autopsy and he dismissed that, he said that he thought a toxicology screen would be all that we would need," says Helen.
Clinton was a known drug user, so Tucker thought an autopsy was unnecessary.
"Assumptions were made and it wasn't handled probably the right way," says Helen.
Without an autopsy, the family waited on the toxicology report.
"I waited about 8 weeks and started calling him and every time I called him he says, 'No I don't have the report back yet, it still hasn't come in, with COVID things are slow'," says Helen.
But according to the impeachment documents, the coroner never sent off Clinton's bloodwork. Tucker waited seven months before finally sending the sample off to the lab.
"I'm thinking he's got the blood work, all he has to do is put it in an envelope and put a stamp on it. I guess we'll just have to ask him, I don't understand it," she says.
Helen will be testifying at Tucker's impeachment hearing on January 6th, in hopes that no one else is impacted by the coroner's alleged neglect.
"I don't think any family should have to go through this," says Helen.
Coroner Tucker has not responded to WAAY31's requests for comment. His chance to speak out will be January 6th, when he appears in front of a circuit judge for his impeachment hearing.
Tucker is the first coroner in Alabama to go through an impeachment.