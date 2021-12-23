'I don't think any family should have to go through this': Victim to testify against Lauderdale Co. coroner

One family is speaking out against the Lauderdale County coroner. They share their story only with WAAY 31, saying the coroner waited months to submit a toxicology report done on their loved one.
This comes as the coroner, George Tucker Jr. (also known as "Butch"), awaits his impeachment hearing on Jan. 6.
The grand jury report cites 11 different instances where Tucker allegedly failed to do his job. The first person impacted on the list is Clinton Thrasher.
After he passed, his family was forced to wait one full year to learn his exact cause of death. The impeachment documents say it was all because the coroner did not send in the toxicology report.
"Losing someone but then.. Having to wait this long to find out what's really happening," say both Helen and Michael Thrasher.
It has been more than a year since Michael found his dad, Clinton, dead on the kitchen floor. Michael was only 15 at the time.
"I was in shock for a while," he says, recounting the day on Sept. 17, 2020.
Michael's grandmother, Helen, quickly rushed to the scene. She called 911 and the coroner, Tucker.
"We waited for the coroner to come out and he approached us and we suggested an autopsy and he dismissed that. He said that he thought a toxicology screen would be all that we would need," says Helen.
Clinton was a known drug user, so Tucker is said to have thought an autopsy was unnecessary.
"Assumptions were made and it wasn't handled probably the right way," says Helen.
Without an autopsy, the family waited on the toxicology report.
"I waited about eight weeks and started calling him, and every time I called him he says, 'No I don't have the report back yet, it still hasn't come in, with COVID things are slow'," says Helen.
But according to the impeachment documents, the coroner never sent off Clinton's bloodwork. Tucker waited seven months before finally sending the sample to the lab.
"I'm thinking he's got the blood work, all he has to do is put it in an envelope and put a stamp on it. I guess we'll just have to ask him, I don't understand it," she says.
Helen will be testifying at Tucker's impeachment hearing on Jan. 6 in hopes that no one else is impacted by the coroner's alleged neglect.
"I don't think any family should have to go through this," says Helen.
Tucker has not responded to WAAY 31's requests for comment.
Tucker is the first coroner in Alabama to go through an impeachment.