'I don't speak English': Arrested Huntsville magistrate responds to new WAAY 31 questions

A Huntsville magistrate was set to appear as the defendant in a bench trial Tuesday after allegedly pulling a gun on someone in the parking lot of the city's police department in June.
Two hours before the trial was supposed to begin, Daniel Todd Cranor's defense team asked the judge for a delay.
WAAY 31 has covered the case since Cranor's arrest June 16.
It was a bizarre scene waiting outside of the courtroom Tuesday. Cranor spoke loudly on the phone to an unidentified woman, saying there was a camera in his face and that the media should be "covering the gangbangers and not this."
Following the phone call, WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel asked Cranor for comment on the charge and his current status with the city. Cranor would only reply, "I don't speak English."
He has previously spoken to Kroschel on multiple occasions, in English.
Cranor was then heard talking, in English, with his attorney and again on the phone after claiming he could not speak the language.
The magistrate's criminal allegations stem from an incident in June, according to court documents. A man accused Cranor of pulling the gun on him after the man found his wife with Cranor in a vehicle in the parking lot.
The city originally allowed Cranor to keep working but reversed course and put him on paid administrative leave. It's not clear why, but Cranor does have a separate personnel hearing scheduled.
If convicted on the criminal charge, Cranor could serve up to six months in jail and have to pay a $3,000 fine.
Our newsroom filed an open records request to review Cranor's personnel file weeks ago but so far has not received a copy from the city attorney's office.