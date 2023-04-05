'I can’t wait until tomorrow': Trash Pandas ready to get the season started

Trash Pandas baseball returns to Madison on Thursday night.
The 2022 first and second-half division champs are bringing back 20 players from last year’s squad and the players are just as excited as the fans for Opening Day.
“I'm just ready to go,” Zach Neto, the Angels’ No. 2 prospect, said Wednesday. “I can’t wait until tomorrow to be able to put on those cleats and to walk out here in front of this crowd and just play the game that we all love.”
There’s nothing like Opening Day, just ask reigning Southern League Manager of the Year Andy Schatzley.
“They’re about optimism,” he said. “You’ve got the whole thing in front of you.”
The start of a new season brings a fresh slate but for the majority of the 2023 Trash Pandas, this isn’t really anything new. 20 of the 29 players on the roster played with the team last year, putting together Rocket City’s first playoff season.
“It feels like we didn’t miss a beat,” Angels’ No. 21 prospect Coleman Crow said. “Like the season literally just ended and we’re picking up right where we left off. So I don’t think -- you shouldn’t expect anything different from this team than what we did last year, so it’s gonna be a fun year.”
That might be an understatement. The team’s roster is absolutely stacked. with 13 of the Angels' top 30 prospects starting the year in Madison.
“Even the guys who aren’t necessarily prospects -- we just have a lot of talent. Everyone shows up to the ballpark putting in work and just coming out ready to play,” Kyren Paris said.
Andy Schatzley has high praise for this year’s squad and described them as only he could.
“It’s an edgy group, it’s a crusty group, it’s a very driven group, it’s a very focused group and so hopefully you see that tomorrow.”
The Double-A season begins at Toyota Field for the first time on Thursday at 6:35 p.m., when the Trash Pandas host the Chattanooga Lookouts.