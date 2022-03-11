'I am freaking ecstatic': Muscle Shoals teen talks 'American Idol' journey ahead of Sunday debut

It's the chance of a lifetime.
In two days, a Muscle Shoals teen will make her debut on “American Idol,” here on WAAY 31.
Cadence Baker spoke with WAAY 31 ahead of Sunday’s episode about her experience so far on the show. She said her love for music started a very young age and has only grown from there.
"I started just kind of picking out notes on the piano when I was 4 years old, and it just kind of blossomed," Baker said.
She now plays the piano, guitar, ukulele and drums, and she sings. With her debut Sunday, she can add “’American Idol’ contestant” to the list, too.
"I am freaking ecstatic," Baker said of the TV appearance. “... I keep seeing myself on promos, and I always cry. I can't imagine what it's going to be like seeing myself on TV and like seeing my episode. It's going to be so surreal for me."
Baker said her mom and grandmother have been encouraging her to try out for a show like “American Idol.” She said when she got a link to “Idol Across America,” she knew it was her chance and went for it.
The audition was in Nashville, and now Baker is back in the Shoals, where she’ll be watching her audition Sunday. She said this has been a nerve-wracking experience, but one she's extremely thankful for.
"Being on ‘Idol’ has definitely helped me a lot with my confidence,” Baker said. “I used to not be super confident, but now that people are actually rooting for me and you know are like, ‘This sounds good,’ and it's not just criticism. It's more constructive criticism. ... It definitely puts a different outlook on yourself."
You can watch Baker’s debut on “American Idol” at 7 p.m. Sunday on WAAY 31.