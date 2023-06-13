'I am eternally grateful': Huntsville City Schools select Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr. as new superintendent

Huntsville City Schools has announced who will lead North Alabama's largest school system.
The announcement was made during a regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday evening with Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr. selected to lead the district.
Dr. Sutton Jr. secured votes from every school board member.
"I am eternally grateful for your support and your trust," Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr. said. "It's 100 mph on our trip to greatness. Average is not enough. Excellence is the goal, and excellence every day. So, thank you and so let's get going."
Dr. Sutton Jr. replaces recently retired Superintendent Christie Finley who led the district for five years.
Dr. Sutton Jr. is not new to Huntsville City Schools.
He has served in many roles since 2020 including being interim superintendent.
His focus now as superintendent he says is on:
- Promoting student success
- Supporting teachers and staff
- Creating a new strategic plan for the district
- Prioritizing culture, climate, and safety
- Engaging in strong communication and community engagement
"I am familiar with the district," Dr. Sutton Jr. said. "I know the challenges that we have, but I also know the opportunities."
In the meeting board members also thanked people in the community for their input in helping pick the next superintendent.
"The overwhelming majority of the feedback that we got from this community was that the choice was clear," Huntsville City Schools Third Presiding Officer Ryan Renaud said. "Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr. was the man for the job and our community gave us enough feedback to make it a really easy decision today.
PREVIOUS: These 3 finalists want to be the next Huntsville City Schools superintendent