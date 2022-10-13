'I am blessed that I am alive': Scottsboro teen viciously tortured, attacked shares survival story

A Scottsboro teen shot and seriously injured in December is speaking out for the first time, sharing her story of survival.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, no arrests have been made in connection to the brutal crime, but they say it's still an ongoing investigation.
Meanwhile the victim 19-year-old Rachel Hastings says she'll feel a lot more comfortable when that happens.
"They got mad about something and she was punching me,"
Rachel Hastings said. "She made me take a lot of pills and then made me do a bleach bath."
Now 19-year-old Rachel Hastings was viciously tortured, attacked, and shot before being dumped along Langston Gap Road in Scottsboro.
PREVIOUS: Scottsboro teen shot in head; investigation underway
She doesn't remember much of what happened but does recall waking up in a wooded area.
"I started yelling saying help, and like I could hear like nothing but myself," Hastings said. "I seen a car going by so I yelled help again and I started crawling to go in the road and then I fell asleep again in the road and then they found me."
Hastings spent three nights in the area where she was dumped before help arrived.
She was transported to Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro and then flown to Erlanger Hospital in Tennessee.
"In my eyes they're murderers," Rachel's father Jeff Hastings said. "They meant for her to die. You don't shoot somebody in the head point blank and dump them in the woods thinking that they'll be OK. That's just not what you do. They meant to kill my daughter."
Jeff Hastings says his daughter is nothing short of a miracle.
These days she is still recovering physically and emotionally.
She provided X-rays to WAAY 31 showing exactly where she was shot- the bullet still there.
"It's in my face and they said that it will hurt me more than leaving it in," Hastings said.
Meanwhile the Jackson County Sheriff's Office say they're still working the case.
"We have several suspects that we're looking into," Jackson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said. "To date there has been no charges filed. We're coordinating everything with the DA's Office on what we have and we will continue to do so."
Hastings says she knows at least one person who was involved in attacking her.
"I am blessed that I am alive, but I don't want to be scared to go outside and go to Walmart or places like that," Hastings said.
WAAY 31 also contacted the Jackson County DA's Office and Marshall County Sheriff's Office regarding this case.
Hastings father says everything that happened to his daughter before she was shot took place in Marshall County.