'I am blessed that I am alive': Scottsboro teen shares survival story after vicious torture, attack

A Scottsboro teen shot and seriously injured in December is speaking out for the first time, sharing her story of survival.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, no arrests have been made in connection to the brutal crime, but they say it's an ongoing investigation.
The victim, 19-year-old Rachel Hastings, said she'll feel a lot more comfortable when that happens.
She was viciously tortured, attacked and shot before being dumped along Langston Gap Road in Scottsboro.
"They got mad about something, and she was punching me," Hastings said. "She made me take a lot of pills and then made me do a bleach bath."
RELATED: Scottsboro teen shot in head; investigation underway
She doesn't remember much of what happened but does recall waking up in a wooded area.
"I started yelling, saying, 'Help!' and, like, I could hear, like, nothing but myself," Hastings said. "I seen a car going by so I yelled 'help' again, and I started crawling to go in the road, and then I fell asleep again in the road, and then they found me."
Hastings spent three nights in the area where she was dumped before help arrived.
She was transported to Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro, then flown to Erlanger Hospital in Tennessee.
"In my eyes, they're murderers," Rachel Hastings' father, Jeff Hastings, said. "They meant for her to die. You don't shoot somebody in the head point-blank and dump them in the woods thinking that they'll be OK. That's just not what you do. They meant to kill my daughter."
Jeff Hastings said his daughter is nothing short of a miracle.
These days, she is still recovering physically and emotionally.
She provided X-rays to WAAY 31 showing exactly where she was shot. The bullet is still in her head.
"It's in my face, and they said that it will hurt me more than leaving it in," Hastings said.
Meanwhile, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they're still working the case.
"We have several suspects that we're looking into," Jackson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said. "To date, there has been no charges filed. We're coordinating everything with the DA's office on what we have, and we will continue to do so."
Rachel Hastings said she knows at least one person who was involved in attacking her.
"I am blessed that I am alive, but I don't want to be scared to go outside and go to Walmart or places like that," she said.
WAAY 31 also contacted the Jackson County District Attorney's Office and Marshall County Sheriff's Office regarding this case.
Jeff Hastings said everything that happened to his daughter before she was shot took place in Marshall County.