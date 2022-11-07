I-65 southbound ramps at Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to close each day this week

Drivers who typically use Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to get to Interstate 65 southbound are encouraged to find an alternate route this week.
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced it will close the ramps to and from I-65 southbound at Exit 347, or Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, in Limestone County from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Traffic on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road could face further delays due to lane closures and brief stoppages as crews continue to work on paving the area where the ramps meet the road.
The work is part of a $13.3 million project to expand more than a mile of roadway between U.S. 31 and I-65, including bridge and culvert construction. ALDOT expects the project to be fully completed sometime in Spring 2024.