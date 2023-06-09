I-65 rocket to come down, a potential replica could be on the way

After months of talk, the Rocket Center's business and executive committees decided to move forward with bringing down the Saturn IB Rocket at the I-65 rest stop in Ardmore, Tennessee.
In a statement provided to WAAY 31 News, Patricia Ammons with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center said the rocket will return to NASA's custody and a replica of the rocket could be in the works.
The full statement is below:
"The Rocket Center’s business and executive committees met this afternoon as voted on at our quarterly board meeting on May 19, to ensure that reasonable efforts had been made to save the rocket. Today, the board discussed the detailed reports gathered from five architectural and restoration firms that have examined the condition of the Saturn IB at Ardmore. The committees voted that all efforts had been made. Barring any other developments, the Rocket Center would move forward with bringing the rocket down and returning to NASA’s custody. As you may know, the governor signed a bill yesterday directing $2 million to ADECA to go toward a possible replica. We would support ADECA’s efforts to do that. "