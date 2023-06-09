 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

I-65 rocket to come down, a potential replica could be on the way

Saturn 1B rocket

Saturn 1B rocket just off Interstate 65 near the Alabama-Tennessee state line. 

After months of talk, the Rocket Center's business and executive committees decided to move forward with bringing down the Saturn IB Rocket at the I-65 rest stop in Ardmore, Tennessee.

In a statement provided to WAAY 31 News, Patricia Ammons with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center said the rocket will return to NASA's custody and a replica of the rocket could be in the works.

The full statement is below:

"The Rocket Center’s business and executive committees met this afternoon as voted on at our quarterly board meeting on May 19, to ensure that reasonable efforts had been made to save the rocket. Today, the board discussed the detailed reports gathered from five architectural and restoration firms that have examined the condition of the Saturn IB at Ardmore. The committees voted that all efforts had been made. Barring any other developments, the Rocket Center would move forward with bringing the rocket down and returning to NASA’s custody. As you may know, the governor signed a bill yesterday directing $2 million to ADECA to go toward a possible replica. We would support ADECA’s efforts to do that. "

