Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds around 25 mph with
gusts of 35-40 mph are expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain locations.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore, and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

I-565 pavement repairs rescheduled for Wednesday

Crews will be working on short sections of Interstate 565 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT warns motorists to expect single-lane closures on westbound I-565 as work begins, followed by single-lane closures on eastbound I-565 later in the day.

The work area will include the portion of I-565 between the bridge over Intergraph Way and Exit 7 (County Line Road).

Crews will be completing pavement repairs that were started Sunday. Repairs were previously set to be completed Tuesday but were moved due to the threat of inclement weather.

Drivers should plan for delays, reduced speeds and merging while work is underway.

