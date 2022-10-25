I-565 pavement repairs rescheduled for Wednesday

Crews will be working on short sections of Interstate 565 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ALDOT warns motorists to expect single-lane closures on westbound I-565 as work begins, followed by single-lane closures on eastbound I-565 later in the day.
The work area will include the portion of I-565 between the bridge over Intergraph Way and Exit 7 (County Line Road).
Crews will be completing pavement repairs that were started Sunday. Repairs were previously set to be completed Tuesday but were moved due to the threat of inclement weather.
Drivers should plan for delays, reduced speeds and merging while work is underway.