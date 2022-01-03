I-565 entrance closed due to icy conditions

...Black Ice Possible Tuesday Morning Along and East of Interstate 65...
Melting snow will refreeze this evening across the Tennessee
Valley, creating patches of black ice, especially on bridges and
overpasses Tuesday morning. This includes Limestone, Morgan,
Cullman, Marshall, Madison, Jackson, and Dekalb Counties in Alabama.
In Southern Middle Tennessee, this includes Lincoln, Franklin, and
Moore Counties.
Allow extra time to reach your destination Tuesday morning, and do
not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of snow or ice.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.