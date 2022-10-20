I-565 EB closed; 5 hurt in multiple-vehicle wreck

Interstate 565 near the I-65 interchange is closed after a crash involving a box truck and six other vehicles just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Don Webster with HEMSI says one person was critically hurt after they were ejected from their vehicle. Another person is in stable condition. Three others were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Huntsville Police say shortly after the initial wreck, a second crash happened as traffic started backing up. No one was hurt in that crash.
By 7:30 a.m. Thursday, traffic had backed up all the way to Decatur on I-565 and to Priceville on I-65N.
Police are asking people to avoid that area, if possible.
There is no estimate as to when the road will fully reopen.
WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene, and will update you as we learn more.